Wilbur R. “Bill” Weaver, 77, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at UPMC Community Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg. Born Sunday, April 23, 1944, in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Wilbur E. and Leona M. (Reinhold) Weaver, also of Elizabethtown. He was married to Judy M. (Lancaster) Weaver on September 5, 1964.
After working as a press operator at the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Bill started Weaver Printing in his parents’ garage in 1968. The business incorporated as Penns Valley Printers in 1974 and is still in operation in Lemoyne, PA.
His childhood love of music turned professional when he and his schoolmates formed “The Royal Lancers” and performed at his junior post-prom. The band recorded singles in Philadelphia and New York and went on to perform alongside the Beach Boys, Brian Hyland, Gene Pitney and Patti LaBelle in the 1960’s. He continued to sing and play his bass guitar with the Keymen, Jack Frank and the Majors, and Clair Stuart and the Sounds of Gold. He enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time at his cabin near Raystown Lake in Huntingdon, PA.
In addition to his wife of nearly 57 years, he is survived by three children: William L., married to Wendy Rager Weaver, of Harbeson, DE, Lisa A., married to G. Todd Kreider, of Hummelstown, PA and Janelle L., married to Bob A. Hollinger, of Maytown, PA. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Courtney (Weaver) Moomaw, Brandon Weaver, Nathan Kreider, Alison Kreider and Anne Hollinger; two great-granddaughters: Hayley Rayne and Mia Jayne Moomaw, as well as Bill’s extended family and caring friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11 North Queen Street, Maytown, PA 17550 with Pastor James Anderson officiating. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 AM until the time of the service on Saturday. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, www.stjohnsmaytown.com, and mailed to the address listed above.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com