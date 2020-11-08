Wilbur M. "Bill" Kauffman, 86, of Mount Joy, passed away on November 3, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Wilbur B. and Marian (Wagner) Kauffman and the husband of Catherine "Kay" Blake Kauffman.
Bill was a graduate of East Hempfield High School. After graduation, he was employed by A&R Nissley. He served in the United States Army. When he returned, he was employed at Nissley Farms and later Nissley Vineyards. Bill wore many hats during his 65 years with the Nissley Family. He retired in 2018 from Nissley Vineyards as the Maintenance Director.
Bill was an avid bowler and bowled as a member of the Millersville Men's League until last year. He enjoyed being active and playing many different kinds of sports over the years, as well as keeping up with sports teams like the Eagles. Bill hunted small game and deer and would go on hunting trips in Huntingdon County with his good friend, Chris Strickler.
In addition to his wife, Kay, Bill is survived by his daughters; LuAnn Shnayer, wife of John Allard, and Jody Rutter, wife of Jeffrey Rutter, a grandson, Joshua Shnayer, husband of Amanda, and a great-granddaughter, Mackenzie. He is also survived by three siblings; Gordon Kauffman, husband of Joyce, Virginia Krady wife of Bob, and Julie Atkins, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Fred W. Kauffman.
All events will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the Kauffman family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice. SnyderFuneralHome.com