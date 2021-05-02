Wilbur L. Potts, 81, of Lititz, entered his heavenly home on April 30, 2021, at Brethren Village. Born in Schuylkill Haven, he was the son of the late Austin W. and Grace B. (Fisher) Potts. He was the husband of Lydia (Adams) Potts, with whom he celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Wilbur was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, attended Biblical University, received a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education from Millersville University, a Master of Science degree from Temple University and a Master of Education in secondary guidance and counseling degree from Millersville University.
His 35-year public school career included Northeastern (York County), Lampeter-Strasburg and Hempfield High Schools. He was employed at Hempfield for 31 years, where he taught ninth grade English and was a high school counselor.
He volunteered at the Lancaster General Hospital from 2004-2018. From 1972-2004, he was a part-time employee of the Strasburg Rail Road where he was a brakeman and conductor. He was a member of Calvary Church and served as an usher and greeter. Wilbur was a gardener, an avid deer hunter, and followed the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, but his greatest enjoyment was time spent with his grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Wilbur is survived by a daughter, Beth, wife of Timothy Stauffer, and their children, Jared, Cassidy, Morgan and Riley, and a son, Daniel, husband of Amy (Reinhart) Potts and their children, Alexa, Karly, Joel, Joshua, Nathan and Micah. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Irene Potts (Austin), of Lansdale and Noreda Potts (Earl) of Lancaster. He was predeceased by his siblings, Dr. Austin, William, Orville, Earl, Fred (infant), Lillian (Potts) Heim, Elaine (Potts) Mattice and Judith (Potts) Ritts.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service at 12:00 PM on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, where the family will receive guests beginning at 11:00 AM until the time of service. Private interment at the convenience of the family will take place at Kimmel's Church cemetery in Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wilbur's memory may be made to Samaritan's Purse at samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com