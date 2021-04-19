On Friday, April 16, 2021 Wilbur J. Miller of Londonderry Village, Palmyra went to be with the Lord. Born on his grandfather's farm in Jonestown on May 25, 1933, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Marion (Light) Miller.
Wilbur graduated from Palmyra High School in 1951. He served as a Township Supervisor for South Londonderry Township. He was a life member of the Lawn Fire Company and was a founding member of the Lawn Colebrook Ambulance Association. He was a Ham radio operator (call sign W3MKV).
He is survived by his wife and life-long companion Annie (Kreiser) Miller; his children Mary Kissel, Wilbur Miller (Beverly), and Gwendolyn Miller; brother Eugene Miller and sister Connie Miller; grandchildren Jessica Roth (John and Amy), Katy Kissel, Tessy Bailey (John), Dax Moreno (Yumi), John Hunter Miller (Kailey), Joshua Gibson, Seth Gibson (Heather), Steven Gibson (Terrel); numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Lynn Kreiser-Miller and his sister Annetta Rhodes.
Wilbur was a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He will be dearly missed by everyone who was blessed to be a part of his life.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra preceded by a visitation from 9:00 AM. Private interment in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Fund, Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078.
