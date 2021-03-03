Wilbur J. Fink, 88, of Manheim, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late J. Wilbur and Irene (Detweiler) Fink. Wilbur was the husband of Miriam (Shelly) Fink with whom he celebrated 35 years of marriage last year. He was previously married to Anna (Wendal) Fink who passed away in 1984.
Wilbur was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 1952. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Wilbur was the co-owner of Fink and Helm Upholstery in Elizabethtown. He was a 40-year member of Mt. Calvary Church serving on the missions committee, Sunday school superintendent and the church board. Wilbur was currently a member of Lakeview Bible Church in Manheim.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Miriam is a son, Leslie E. Brosius, husband of Joan of Mount Joy; three step children, Jeffrey Wolgemuth, husband of Susie of Landisville, Joan Buckwalter, wife of Michael of Columbia, and Steven Wolgemuth, husband of Lori of Manheim. Also surviving are ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Wilbur was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
A graveside service will be held at Mt. Tunnel Cemetery, 1058 S Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Water Street Mission, 210 S Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Biblical Ministries Worldwide, 1595 Herrington Rd., Lawrenceville, GA 30043. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com