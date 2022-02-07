Wilbur D. Miller, 86, of New Holland, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, February 5, 2022. His wife, Romaine S. (Shenk) Miller, preceded him in death in 2014.
Born in New Baltimore, OH, he was the son of the late Monroe and Irene (Hershberger) Miller.
Wilbur was an elementary school teacher, spending his entire career in the ELANCO School District. Currently, he attended Petra Christian Fellowship.
Surviving are two children, Marcie married to Mark Reynolds, Terre Hill and Randy married to Dawn Miller of Lebanon, NJ and four grandchildren: Mitchell, Kristen, Carson, and Austin.
His funeral will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland with Chaplain Chester Yoder officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 – 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private in Erisman Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Milagro Initiative, 1811 Bradfield Dr., Mount Joy, PA 17522. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »