Wilbur Clyde Cammauf, 95, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital-Penn Medicine.
He was born in Talmage to the late LeRoy, Sr. and Harriet (Berkinbine) Cammauf and was the husband of the late Betty Lou Cammauf who passed away in 2011.
He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Rothsville. He loved the Lord and his church, where he was a trustee for over 25 years.
Wilbur served his country during WWII, stationed in France and Germany with the Army Corps of Engineers. He worked for Miller and Hess Shoe Factory in Akron for 25 years before starting Wilbur C. Cammuaf Paper Hanging and Painting. After retirement, he kept the neighborhood of Millport in order. He was known as the "Mayor of Millport," whether he was delivering apples to the shelter in Philadelphia with Ivan Lutz or riding in Ken Capper's helicopter. He was always willing to lend a hand to neighbors and was the life of the party.
Wilbur is survived by a son, Rick C., husband of Carol Cammauf of Lititz; a daughter, Dixie, wife of the late Lloyd Stauffer of Lititz; 2 grandsons; 6 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Carl, husband of Nancy Cammauf of Akron and a sister, Jane, wife of Russell Groff of Lititz.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Leroy, Herbert, Walter, Lester, and Richard, and two sisters, Caroline Huber and Emeline Klopp.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Millport Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Wilbur's memory may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 1744 Rothsville Road, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron.
