Wilbert Lee Bish, 96, of Columbia passed away on August 13th, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late Willis and Alice Hougentogler Bish and was a lifelong resident of this area. Wilbert left Columbia High School his sophomore year to join the United States Army during WWII. He served overseas in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, and Central Europe and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. Following his service Wilbert worked for Armstrong World Industries for forty years until his retirement in 1987. In 2001, at the age of 76, Wilbert received his high school diploma from Columbia High School after the then governor signed a bill allowing veterans to officially graduate. He was also voted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 1988 and was an avid supporter of Columbia High School Athletics and attended many events throughout the years. Wilbert was a lifetime member of the Sunsnappers, Chickies Rock Moose, Elks Lodge #1074, Owls, and American Legion Post 46. In his spare time, you could catch Wilbert eating breakfast regularly at Hinkle's Restaurant or out and about playing bingo, the lottery, and visiting the casino.
Wilbert was the last of his family, but leaves behind his companion, Deb McAllister of Columbia; several nieces and nephews and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Phyllis Bish in 2006 and four siblings, Gordon, Jim, Robert Bish and Bettie Birk.
Visitation will be held Wednesday evening, August 18th, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery in Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St., Columbia, PA 17512 or www.columbiaanimalshelter.com. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.