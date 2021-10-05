Wesley Scott Frey, Sr., 61, of Mount Joy died on September 29, 2021. He was the devoted husband of Jodi Hilyard Frey for 32 years of marriage. He is survived by two daughters, Sarah Frey of Mount Joy and McCally married to Lance Noll of Manheim, a son, Takaya, husband of Molly Fujimoto and two granddaughters, Charlotte and Chloe Frey. He is also survived by his brother, Kevin married to Laurie Frey of Mechanicsburg, Jodi’s parents, David and Anna Marie Hilyard of Elizabethtown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roderick and Barbara Shenk Frey, twin brother, Wendell Lee Frey and his son, Wesley, Jr. Frey, married to Jenilee Alleman Frey of Elizabethtown.
Wes graduated from Penn Manor High School, class of 1978. An expert machinist, he was employed by Micro Fracture of Mountville for over 44 years as a master tool and die maker. He and Jodi attend Encounter Church in Bainbridge where he was recently asked to serve as an elder. Prior to that time, he attended LCBC Manheim Campus for 20 years where he served as the leader of Traffic Control. Before then, he attended The Worship Center for 14 years.
Wes enjoyed car racing and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed attending high school sports. During his younger years he helped coach Penn Manor area midget football. He will be missed by his dog, Sophie, who enjoyed riding motorcycle with him.
A Memorial Service honoring Wes’s life will be held at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd., Marietta, on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11 AM. Wes’s family will receive friends from 9 to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jodi Frey and mailed to Members 1st, 381 W. Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033 to be donated to the churches listed above. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com