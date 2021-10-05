Wesley Scott Frey, Jr., 31, of Mount Joy died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He was the husband of Jenilee Alleman Frey of Elizabethtown. He is survived by twin daughters, Charlotte and Chloe Frey, his mother, Jodi Hilyard Frey, two sisters, Sarah Frey of Mount Joy and McCally married to Lance Noll of Manheim, and a brother, Takaya husband of Molly Fujimoto, of Kansas. Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, David and Anna Marie Hilyard of Elizabethtown. He was preceded in death by his father Wes Frey, Sr.
Wesley was a graduate of Donegal High School, class of 2009, where he played football and was on the track team. He attended The Worship Center, LCBC, LifeGate, Harvest Chapel and The Encounter Church. He was a highly regarded in-home pediatric nurse. Born in Japan, Wesley was an adventurous outdoorsman, who enjoyed golf and spending time with his children. In his daughter’s own words, their favorite things to do with their father was going fishing and playing hide-and-seek. They will forever miss his humor, hugs and kisses.
A Memorial Service honoring Wesley’s life will be held at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd., Marietta, on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11 AM. Wesley’s family will receive friends from 9 to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made separately to Charlotte Frey and/or Chloe Frey and mailed to Members 1st, 381 W. Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033 to help support his children’s education.
