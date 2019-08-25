Wesley R. Barrow, 83, of Leola, PA, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Wesley R. Barrow, Sr. and Anna Mae Chant Barrow. He and his wife, Dorothy M. Shreiner, celebrated 50 years together.
Wesley worked for Shreiner's Trash Disposal. He was a member of the Rainmakers Association, and he enjoyed playing cards, off track betting, Penn National Race Course, and a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
In addition to his wife, Dorothy; are his children, Jeff married to Linda Shreiner, Maxine Snook and Wessina married to Jose Valentin; his grandchildren, Andrew, Will married to Mandee, Jasmin, George, Wesley and Josean; his great- grandchildren, Chloe, Leah, Maelin, Little Will, Treyvon, Na'Lyah, and Teigan Jae; his sister, Priscilla Barrow; his brother, Wayne Barrow; many nieces and nephews; and former son-in-law, George Snook. Preceding him in death was his son, Michael Wayne Shreiner; and his grandchildren, TJ, Krystle and Lauren.
To honor Wesley, the family asks relatives and friends to dress in their favorite NFL team or sport attire for a Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at a Viewing on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until the time of service. The Burial will be private.
