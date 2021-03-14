Wesley Minor Brown, 82, of Columbia, passed away on March 4th, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late Minor and Kathaleen Cannon Brown and was a lifelong resident of this area. Wesley attended Columbia High School, where he excelled in football and track and was also a member of the Varsity "C" Club. He was a truck driver and driving instructor. Wesley volunteered at St. Paul's Baptist Church and Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The family would like to thank Wellspan York Hospital staff, Tower 3, for their compassionate care during his final days.
Wesley leaves behind two sisters, Emma Green (PA), Elaine Poindexter (FL), and a large extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Geneva, Eugene, Cleon, Jordan, and Ruby.
Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Pastor Adrian Boxley, will officiate the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home on Thursday, March 18th, 2021. Live streaming on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/clydekraftfuneralhome. Burial will follow at Habecker Mennonite Cemetery. The visitation and services require wearing masks and social distancing. Arrangements and services provided by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, at 519 Walnut St, Columbia, PA 17512 Columbia/Landisville
