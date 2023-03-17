Wesley M. Snader, 88, of Lititz, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Born in Ephrata Township, he was the son of the late Charles Robert and Bertha (Weidman) Snader.
He is survived by his wife Barbara (Wonder) Snader. They celebrated 69 years of marriage November 2022.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Janis (the late Mark) Stotzer of Pacific Grove, CA, Caryll (Dean) Clough of Irvine, PA, Paul (Jeanne) Snader of Lititz, PA, David (Shirlyn) Snader of Lancaster, PA. Also surviving are 23 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean Stauffer; a son, Wesley M. Snader, Jr.; a grandson, Paul Clough; a sister, Naomi Good, and three brothers, Melvin, C. Robert, and J. Jay Snader.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM at the Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Mark Breland officiating. Interment will take place in the Moravian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lititz Moravian Book of Remembrance, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543, or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.