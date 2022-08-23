Wesley K. Martin, 30, of Narvon, PA died Thursday, August 11, 2022 as a result of an airplane accident in Metz, WV. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Karl G. and Dolores Z. Musser Martin of Narvon.
Wesley had been a self-employed carpenter and for the last year had been a chicken grower for Tyson Foods. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was a member of Calvary Mennonite Fellowship. He had spent two years in voluntary service at Fresh Start Training Center in Washington, IN. Wesley enjoyed singing and had been a member of the Men with A Song Chorus.
Surviving besides his parents are two brothers, Randall S. husband of Sharon R. (Martin) Martin of Reinholds, and Daniel R. husband of Alicia M. (Burkholder) Martin of Reading; a sister, Twila J. wife of Nelson L. Wenger of Otterville, MO; 15 nieces and nephews; a paternal grandmother, Cathryn M. (Good) Martin of Ephrata; and maternal grandparents, Isaac S. and Mary Jane (Zimmerman) Musser of Narvon. He was preceded in death by a paternal grandfather, Elam L. Martin.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 26, at 10:00 A.M. at Calvary Mennonite Fellowship, 280 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl, PA with Bishop Paul Stoltzfus and Ministers Jay Paul Weaver, Matthew Landis, and Jeremy Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wesley's memory may be made to Fresh Start Training Center, 113 Industrial Park Drive, Washington, IN 47501. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA