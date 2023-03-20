Wesley H. Hurst, 28, of Ephrata, passed away on March 17, 2023 at his residence.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Paul W. and Wilda M. (Hursh) Hurst.
He was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference) and was employed as a mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings: Arlin, husband of Sarah Hurst of Denver, Daryl, husband of Marlene Hurst of Carlisle, Linda Hurst of Ephrata, Jerry, husband of Carla Hurst of Ephrata, Conrad, husband of Katrina Hurst of Denver, Lonnie, husband of Heidi Hurst of Elliottsburg, Randal, husband of Sara Hurst of Ephrata, Janette, Maria, and Charlene Hurst of Ephrata. Also surviving are his paternal grandparents: Paul and Anna Mary Hurst, of Ephrata and his maternal grandparents: Elvin and Marian Hursh of Lititz.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Mary Hursh.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:30 AM at Martindale Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Martindale Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Kindly omit flowers.
C. Stanley Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
