Wesley D. Penfield, age 59, of Cochranville, passed away expectantly at home on Sunday, November 27, 2020. He was the loving husband of Debbie Jean Smith Penfield with whom he shared 20 years of marriage.

Wesley was employed by C&L Carriage of Gordonville for 11 years. He had a great love for the outdoors. If you couldn't find Wesley, everyone knew he had gone fishing. Wesley was a friend to everyone he met. He had a great love for the Amish community and all the people he worked with. Wesley was the happiest when he was able to take a group of his friends fishing, especially the Amish children.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Leland Penfield of NC, parents-in-law, Jay and Jean Bowhall, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Zachary and Amy Wilson, sisters-in-law, Lorraine Owens and Yvonne Bowhall, as well as several nieces and nephews. Wesley will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A viewing will be held at C&L Carriage, 3539 Scenic Road, Gordonville, on Thursday, December 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment will be on Friday, December 4 at 2 p.m. in the Millwood Cemetery, 441 Amish Road, Gap. Shiveryfuneralhome.com

Dec 4
Graveside Service
Friday, December 4, 2020
2:00PM
Millwood Mennonite Church
441 Amish Road
Gap, PA 17527
