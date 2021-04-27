Wesley Anthony Hargrove, 60, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he is the son of Rosetta Hargrove (Murphy) and the late Cephus Hargrove who passed in 1999.
He graduated from McCaskey High School class of 1979. After which he joined the United States Marine Corps. He served honorably as a military police officer from 1979 to 1983. He worked for over twenty years in the Pennsylvania state liquor control board until his retirement.
Wes was a member of the Moose Lodge, Rainmakers, and Boys Club. He volunteered for the local food banks and churches. Wes was an expert with billiards, he perfected the many games of pool. Wes was a comedian and loved to make people laugh. He was very funny and could light up the room with his great sense of humor and his smile. Wes loved sports, especially the Philadelphia Eagles.
He is survived by three sisters, Sharon Hargrove of Alexandria, VA, Andrea Hargrove of Woodbridge, VA, and Terri Turner-Byrd of Lancaster, PA; his nephew, Aldwin A. Jones (Gege) of Woodbridge, VA was very special to his heart; two great-nieces, and a very special brother/friend, Kurtis Owens, Sr. and special cousin/brother, Donald Dixon. Along with a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial service will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
He was a very generous man; he will be dearly missed by many.
