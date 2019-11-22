Harlan W. "Wes" Rose, Jr., 70, of Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Salem, Illinois, he was the son of the late Harlan W. Sr. and Anna Mae Warden Rose. Wes was the loving husband of Linda F. Caswell Rose whom he shared 48 years of marriage this past July.
He was a 1967 graduate of Manheim Central High School and worked as a project manager for various electrical and construction companies. Wes was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. He was a Boy Scout Leader in Manheim for 15 years and coached the Lanco girls' soccer team. Wes enjoyed playing basketball and baseball on the Youth to Adult Summer Leagues and had a magnetic love of life for other people and valued his Christian beliefs.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Shannon Rose, a daughter, Kelly Rose and two siblings, Steven Rose and Kathi wife of William Robinson.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Wes's memorial service at Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private.
Those desiring may send contributions in his memory to Salem United Methodist Church. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com