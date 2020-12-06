Wes Cramer, 54, of Red Lake, ON Canada passed away on November 8th 2020 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident that occurred on November 3rd. Born in Ephrata on December 14th 1965 to Joe and Sylvia Cramer. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Tish (Stauffer), their son, Aaron Wesley of Charlotte, NC, and daughter, Emily, wife of Ethan Weaver of Red Lake, ON. He was the beloved "Pappy" to granddaughters, Melody Quinn and to Charlotte Lace whom he never got to meet on this earth as she was born 2 days after his accident.
He is also survived by his mother, Sylvia Cramer of New Holland, brother, Doran Cramer married to Sandy, also of New Holland and sister, Natalie married to Bryan Stoltzfus of Paradise as well as nieces, Lauren Cramer, Makayla Stoltzfus and Bryanna Stoltzfus. Also survived by mother & father-in-law, June and Johnny Stauffer, brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Cindy Stauffer, niece, Anya andnNephews, Cordell, Kendall and Cameron, all of New Holland.
Wes graduated from Pequea Valley High School in 1985. He became a Certified Massage Therapist, graduating from Lancaster School of Massage in 2001. He worked in the archery department at Weaver's Store in Fivepointville and Lancaster Archery Supply. He also did maintenance at Fairmount Homes, Zerbe Sisters and Denver Nursing Homes.
In 2018 Wes and Tish followed a 20 year dream and moved from Pennsylvania to Remote North Western Ontario. Wes loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and running the bush with his beloved dog, Ripley. He never met a stranger, and thoroughly enjoyed helping people with his work as a massage therapist.
A service was held at Grace Community Church in Red Lake, ON.
A recording of that service can be viewed by joining the facebook page "Wes Cramer Memorial Service"
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1777738399056723/. Please feel free to visit, enjoy the memories shared there and add your own memories. Services in Lancaster County will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
