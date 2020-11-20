Werner J. von der Heide, Sr., age 86, of New Holland, passed away at the Ephrata Hospital on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was the husband of Lucie E. Bock von der Heide, with whom he celebrated 65 years of marriage with on November 10th. He was born in Bremen, Germany, son of the late Josef & Beta Schmidt von der Heide.
He cherished serving his church, Bellevue Presbyterian Church of Gap, as Elder, Trustee and Deacon. He worked within the New York City Department of Education as a civil service carpenter. Werner served in the U.S. Army Engineering Battalion. He enjoyed a great variety of wood crafts during his working years as well as his retirement years.
Surviving besides his wife are two children: Renee wife of Michael Bellero and their children: Christina & Thomas, of Melville, Long Island, NY, Werner J., Jr. husband of Christine von der Heide and their children: Kayla & Werner III, of Victorville, CA. Also surviving are many other family members in Germany. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Patrick Bellero, brother, Hubert von der Heide and step brother, Klaus Russow.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Community Church of Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA. 17557.