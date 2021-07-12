Wendy L. Bender, 53, of Manheim, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Edward Hahn, Jr. and Vicki (Krause) Coleman. Wendy was the beloved wife of Robert W. Bender, and they would have celebrated 33 years of marriage this coming November. She was a loving mother to their daughter, Phoebe Plaisted, wife of Derek Plaisted.
Wendy loved spending time at the beach, but her soul was intertwined with the forests and mountains. Hiking, foraging or quietly contemplating the wonders of nature, she absorbed the spirit of the woodlands. Wendy's expansive library was filled with naturalistic books, and she loved to share her knowledge with others. Her faith in God was interlaced with the spirit of Mother Nature.
Her greatest love was for her husband and daughter. Spending time with them camping, hiking and traveling were among her greatest pleasures. She fought her battle with cancer with a warrior-like attitude. Her favorite place was a grove of pine trees carpeted with Lady Slippers in Juniata County – this will be her final resting place.
For over 30 years, Wendy worked as a salesperson at Hillyard Mid-Atlantic in Lancaster, where her co-workers and customers were like a second family to her. Also surviving, along with her parents, husband and daughter, is her brother, Edward Hahn, III, and sisters, Gretchen Brobst and Bonnie Gross.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service which will take place at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at LCBC Church – Manheim, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545, where a visitation will begin at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wendy's memory may be offered to Hospice & Community Care, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com