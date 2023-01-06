Wendy L. Beiler, 51, of York Springs passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at her home. She was born July 24, 1971, in Hanover the daughter of the late Glenn L. and Kathryn M. (Ruppert) Myers.
Wendy graduated from Bermudian Springs High School, class of 1990. Following graduation, she attended Empire Beauty School and began her career as a hairdresser. Wendy also spent time as a homemaker, caregiver, baker and recently within the last year started a new career as a tour escort with Wolf Bus Lines in York Springs.
Wendy is survived by her husband Daniel S. Beiler; two children, Brandon G. Beiler and Grace Beiler both of Summerfield, FL; two brothers, Douglas G. Myers of Manheim, Timothy L. Myers of York Springs; and two sisters, Kimberly K. Lehman of York Springs, Michelle L. Hartzell of Halifax.
Services will be held Monday, January 9, 2023, at noon in the Freedom Valley Church, 3185 York Road, Gettysburg, PA. A viewing will be held Monday from 9:00 AM until noon at the church. Burial will be held in the Fileys Cemetery, Dillsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Freedom Valley Church, 3185 York Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
