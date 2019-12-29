Webb L. Keath, 60, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 after a brief illness at Hospice and Community Care.
Webb was born in Lititz to Vivian (Landis) Aichele of Lititz and the late Lowell G. Keath.
Webb attended Warwick High School and worked in manufacturing most of his life, more recently he was employed by Metro Pizza in Elizabethtown.
Webb enjoyed painting, photographing nature and spending time with his family. He was quick with a joke and an avid Penn State Football fan.
In addition to his mother, Webb is survived by a stepfather, Harry Aichele of Lititz; 3 brothers: Bryan Keath of Wernersville, Kent Keath (Rose) and Brent Keath (Jill) both of Ephrata; 1 step brother, David and 2 step sisters: Trish and Brenda. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Lititz Trinity, 44 East Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Trinity Evangelical Congregational New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
