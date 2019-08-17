Weaver S. Auker, 83, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at home. He was born in West Earl Township to the late Weaver B. and Lizzie Z. (Shaub) Auker and was the husband of Bertha Z. (Martin) Auker.
He was a member of Stauffer Mennonite Church. Weaver was a self- employed harness maker.
In addition to his wife, Weaver is survived by four siblings, Clarence Auker of Ephrata, Earl, husband of Fianna (Brubaker) Auker of Ephrata, Mary, wife of Allen Zimmerman of Clark Range, TN, Phares, husband of Lena (Martin) Auker of Selinsgrove and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph, Raymond and Paul Auker.
A viewing will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm, at the late residence, 2386 Division Highway, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 9 am, at the late residence, with further service at 9:30 am, from the Stauffer Mennonite Church, Earl Township. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.