Wayne Zeager, 65, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Gardens For Memory Care at Easton. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Nelson and Hilda (Frey) Zeager. Wayne was the husband of Minnie (Seitz) Zeager, with whom he celebrated 43 years of marriage this past October 31st.
Wayne was a truck driver for Brothers Trucking. He was a member of Rheems Fire Company and the Elstonville Motorcycle Club.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are two children, Jessica Krodel of Marietta and Joshua Zeager of Bainbridge; two step-children, Michael Cummings of Elizabethtown and Gwen Konrad of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Fahnestock of Wales, Maine.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Zeager.
A private graveside service will be held at Bosslers Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rheems Fire Department, 350 Anchor Rd., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
