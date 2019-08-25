Wayne W. Courtney, 99, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Calvary Homes in Lancaster. He was born in Schomberg, Ontario, son of the late William and Catherine Courtney. His wife, Ruth Kathleen (Saunders) Courtney passed away January 2008. Wayne served as missionary for OMF (Overseas Missionary Fellowship), then he headed up the finance department of OMF as Secretary-Treasurer for twenty years. He was a member of Calvary Church of Lancaster.
Surviving are his sons, Trivett W. married to Nancy Courtney of Newtown Square, PA, and Lea A. married to Susie Courtney of Lookout Mountain, GA, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601, on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., the family will receive friends before the service from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Private burial will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions in his name can be made to Calvary Homes Benevolence Fund (address above). Please visit Wayne's Memorial Page at: