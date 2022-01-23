Wayne Schock, 94, of Conestoga passed away on January 20th, 2022. He was born in Washington Boro to the late Rebecca Schock and was a lifelong resident of this area. Wayne proudly served in the U.S. Army and was also a farmer. He then worked at the former ITT Grinnell (Anvil) until his eventual retirement. Following his retirement, Wayne worked at John Herr’s Village Market in Millersville. He was a faithful member of Manor Church.
Wayne leaves behind his children, Brenda Melhorn of Moore, OK, Rodney, husband of Peggy Schock of Red Lion, Dennis Schock of Conestoga, Darryl Schock of York, Dwayne Schock of Ohio; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Pauline Schock in 1989.
In honor of Wayne’s final wishes, he will be cremated and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Wayne’s name to Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.