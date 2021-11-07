Wayne S. Coleson, 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 19, 2021. He had lived in Lancaster and York counties for 35 years. He suffered from dementia for many of his later years. He was a resident at the Southeastern Veterans Center in Spring City for the past 5 years.
He is survived by his former wife, June, of Lancaster, and two sons, Arlan, of Akron, and Brian, his wife, Kristy, and his son, Kesler, of Herald, CA.
He very much loved music. He loved to sing, had participated in several choirs, and had been a choir director. He was the best at doing something he loved. Most of his favorite activities at Southeastern related to music. He also really enjoyed the church services provided by the home.
He will be missed by the many people that knew him.
