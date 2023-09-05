Wayne S. Baum, 62, of Leola, passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2023 in his residence.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Wayne H. and Dorothy K. (Shuman) Baum.
He was the loving husband of Brenda L. (Bowman) Baum, with whom he married on August 8, 1981 and shared forty-two years of marriage.
He was a graduate of Manheim Township in 1979. He was a member of LCBC Church. He was employed by Yellow Freight in his earlier years and has been a dairy farmer for twenty-three years. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed raising trout, traveling to their cabin in Lewistown and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Wayne is survived by his wife, his children, W. Scott husband of Julie M. (Moore) Baum, Andy A. husband of Megan E. (Lunger) Baum, Timothy M. husband of Linsey R. (Kline) Baum and Matthew L. Baum boyfriend of Cheyenne S. Davis, six grandchildren and his sisters, Dorothy wife of Kenneth Eshleman and Kathryn wife of Jere Groff.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 15 at 4PM at Landis Valley Christian Fellowship. Visitation with family will begin at 3PM and the church service will begin at 4PM. Landis Valley Christian Fellowship is located at 2420 Kissel Hill Road in Lancaster.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
