Wayne Robert Gundy, 83, of Lancaster, passed away on March 24, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Linda Ann (Kahley) Gundy.
Born in Manchester, York County, he was the son of the late Carl and Viola Gundy.
A graduate of Manchester High School York, class of 1956, he later attended Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA.
An avid sports follower, he also played baseball and basketball in York and Lancaster. A member of BPO Elks 134, Lancaster where he was an active member of the Duck Pin Bowling League.
In addition to his wife Linda, he is survived by a sister, Sheila Brothers in York. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rick Gundy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM. A viewing will be held from 12:00 PM noon until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to: Lancaster Elks Lodge #134, 219 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 or to the charity of one's choice. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097