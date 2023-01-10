Wayne R. Wiggins, age 76, formerly of Slaymaker Hill Road, Kinzers, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Zerbe Retirement Community. He was the husband of June M. Clark Wiggins with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage. He grew up in New Providence, son to the late Clair T. and May A. Funk-Wiggins-Sides-Wenger. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church of Paradise. Wayne attended Solanco High School and Patton Masonic School for Boys in Elizabethtown. He was first in his class at DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago in 1967. He volunteered at the Kinzer Fire Company as both fire police and assisted with the monthly breakfasts. Wayne's work history includes Westinghouse Electric, Penguin Industries in Coatesville, Lancaster Aviation, and Triangle Communications in New Holland. Wayne was a talented mechanical and electronics technician that could fix anything. He was proud of building his own home, where he operated his business of servicing fire company pagers. Everyone enjoyed his quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed bowling, music, reading, pets, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: Thomas H. Wiggins of Tennessee, Timothy D. and wife Carrie Wiggins of Chicago, Tammy wife of Brian Porter of Pittsburgh, 6 grandchildren: Austin, Michael, Samantha, Taryn, Alexis, Cayla, and 2 brothers: Lee H. and wife Marjory Wiggins of New York, and Dennis Wiggins.
A Memorial Service will take place from St. John's United Methodist Church, 3001 E. Lincoln Hwy, Paradise, PA 17562, on Saturday, January 14th, at 11 a.m. There will be a time to greet the family from 9:30 until time of service. Donations can be made in Wayne's name to the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org or by giving to the Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln Hwy, Kinzers, PA 17535 http://kinzerfire.com/. The Wiggins family would like to thank the nurses at Zerbe Retirement Community for the great care they provided to Wayne, especially nurses Annie, Tammy and Raphael. shiveryfuneralhome.com
