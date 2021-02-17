Wayne M. "Pete" Barley, 84, of Lancaster died on Monday, February 15, 2021, at Providence Place of Lancaster. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Martin Barley and Lillian Troop. He was married to Julia A. Barley, who died in January 2018. Pete was a truck driver his entire life. He had retired from Yellow Freight. He loved to play golf with Julie and his friends.
Pete is survived by 3 sons: Allen (Dorinda), Jay and Bruce Barley; 3 grandsons, Neil (Jessica), Brian and David (Janna) Barley and 3 great-grandchildren: Maressa, Nash and Landon Barley.
Memorial services will not be held due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
