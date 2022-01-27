Wayne Leon Cooke, 68, passed away at his home on Monday, January 17, 2022. Wayne was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle cousin and companion.
He worked for 29 years with the Philadelphia Gas Works.
He was born November 21, 1953, in born in Norfolk, Virginia to parents Melvin Thomas Cooke, Sr. and Lillie Mae Morris. He was a loving brother to Melba Cooke, Alma Felton, George Cooke, Dwain Cooke (twin), Gregory Cooke, Gary Cooke, Glen Cooke, and Melvin T Cooke, Jr. He was a treasured uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He was a devoted father of Wayne Cooke (Samantha), Shaun Cooke, Antwan Cooke (Grace), Taisha Cooke, Khiara Cooke, and stepson Joe Nuni. He is also survived by three grandchildren and two step grandchildren: Andrew Cooke, Rhyan Cooke, Tyson Cooke, Elijah Nuni, and Joy Nuni. He was proceeded in death by long-time companion Mary Fornah. Current companion Miranda Henderson.
Wayne spent his life caring for everyone around him. He called himself a friend to many, touched the hearts of so much more, and will be truly missed.
Private viewing was held at Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania Inc.
