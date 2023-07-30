Wayne Lentz

Wayne Lentz

Wayne Lentz, 64, of West Hempfield passed away on July 20, 2023. He was born in Lancaster to Anna Phillips and the late Richard Lentz and was a lifelong resident of this area. Wayne attended Pequea Valley High School and worked as a welder and most recently with the Manheim Auto Auction. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hunting in earlier years. Wayne was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who adored his family and treasured spending time with them.

Wayne leaves behind his wife of twenty-five years Michele Lentz of West Hempfield; two sons, Brandon, husband of Nikki Lentz of Berks County, Nick Lister of Wrightsville; four grandchildren, Carter, Kayla, Victoria, and Erik; his mother, Anna Phillips of Paradise; two sisters, Honey-Ann, wife of John Soltis of Paradise, Jean Phillips of Paradise; five nieces and nephews, Anthony, Hunter, Bryce, McKenzie, and Aubrey. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father Harry Phillips and a brother, Rick Lentz.

There will be no formal services for Wayne and any future services will be announced by his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville

www.clydekraft.com

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home

519 Walnut Street
Columbia, PA 17512
+1(717)684-2370
www.cwkraftfh.com

Newsletter