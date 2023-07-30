Wayne Lentz, 64, of West Hempfield passed away on July 20, 2023. He was born in Lancaster to Anna Phillips and the late Richard Lentz and was a lifelong resident of this area. Wayne attended Pequea Valley High School and worked as a welder and most recently with the Manheim Auto Auction. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hunting in earlier years. Wayne was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who adored his family and treasured spending time with them.
Wayne leaves behind his wife of twenty-five years Michele Lentz of West Hempfield; two sons, Brandon, husband of Nikki Lentz of Berks County, Nick Lister of Wrightsville; four grandchildren, Carter, Kayla, Victoria, and Erik; his mother, Anna Phillips of Paradise; two sisters, Honey-Ann, wife of John Soltis of Paradise, Jean Phillips of Paradise; five nieces and nephews, Anthony, Hunter, Bryce, McKenzie, and Aubrey. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father Harry Phillips and a brother, Rick Lentz.
There will be no formal services for Wayne and any future services will be announced by his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville