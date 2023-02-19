Wayne Kenneth Gunzenhauser, devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on February 13, 2023 at home. Born on November 6, 1931 in Lancaster, PA., he was the oldest son of the late Miles Kenneth and Elizabeth (Betty) Tiley Gunzenhauser. He was the loving husband of Fran Gunzenhauser whom he married on September 4, 1982.
Wayne's 41-year relationship with Fran was special, filled with love, innumerable common interests, mutual respect, and their strong commitment to each other. They loved to be together, traveling, spending time with family, running their business, hosting holidays, and welcoming friends to their home. They brought life and love to each other.
A Certified Accountant in the State of New Jersey, Wayne received his B.S. Degree in Accounting from Rider College and his MBA in Finance from New York University.
He began his career in public accounting in Perth Amboy, NJ. He held various executive financial positions at companies including Lockheed Electronics in Watchung, NJ, Harvard Industries in Farmingdale, NJ, United Aircraft in Norwalk, CT. and Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven, PA. From 1984 to 1994 he was the Vice President/Treasurer of Vitronics, a government contractor in Eatontown, New Jersey. He always enjoyed his work and thought it was very rewarding.
Wayne and his wife retired to Pennsylvania, their childhood homes. They spent the next 27 years buying and selling antiques in numerous co-ops and antique shows. Wayne's specialty was restoring Hoosier Kitchen Cabinets. In his retirement he graciously assisted many with his financial expertise.
Wayne's greatest joy in life was his sons and their families. He vacationed many weeks in Duck, NC with family and friends. His other hobbies included golf, music, piecing quilts and cooking. He had a keen sense of humor. Wayne was a member of Leola United Methodist Church.
Wayne's natural warmth and genuine good nature drew people to him, resulting in countless lifelong friendships. He was open and accepting of all and loved to welcome and host family and friends. Wayne's unbreakable spirit and his joy for life will be fondly remembered. Wayne was a true Gentleman.
He is survived by one brother Benjamin (Polly) of Ephrata, PA. and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Faye Skiles.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons: Ken Gunzenhauser married to Diane of Lititz, PA., Mark Gunzenhauser married to Lynn of Dacula, GA. and David Gunzenhauser married to Karen of Milford, CT. Also are 4 grandchildren; Steven Gunzenhauser of Charlotte, NC.; Nancy Esq. married to Ben Popper of Larchmont, NY.; Katie married to Jake Semple of Gilbertsville, PA., Chris Gunzenhauser of Milford, CT. Also surviving is a step grandson Andy Westphal of Lancaster, PA. In addition, he is survived by four great-granddaughters, Maya and Violet Westphal of Lancaster, PA. and Allison Semple of Gilbertsville, PA. and Amelia Rose Popper of Larchmont, NY.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10:00 AM until the time of service. There will be a private interment.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Water Street Ministries, PO Box 7267, Lancaster, PA. 17604 www.wsm.org.
For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com