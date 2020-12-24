Wayne F. Boyer, 82, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Friday, December 18, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Clayton P. and Frederica E. (Mellinger) Boyer. Wayne was the loving husband of the late Geraldine M. (Hoffman) Boyer with whom he shared 53 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2019.
Wayne was an accomplished chef, and consulted on The Professional Chef Culinary Art Institute textbook. He attended Princeton University for Management Training, and for many years he served as the Food Service Director at Elizabethtown College, and later as the General Manager of Plain & Fancy in Bird in Hand, from where he retired in 2000. Following retirement he became an avid reader and enjoyed just being at home.
Wayne leaves behind his step children, Craig A. Schusko and Lisa A. Snyder and her husband Lee, all of Lancaster; six grandchildren, Chad, Bret, Jaime, Andrew, Emily and Michael; 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, John A. Boyer of Ephrata, and Dale P. Boyer and his wife Bonnie of Mount Joy; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, Clayton Boyer, and a sister, Betty Miller.
A Memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date. For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
