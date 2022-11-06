Wayne (Ed) Albright, known as Ed to friends and family, passed away on November 3, 2022. Born in Columbia, PA on October 2, 1938, Ed was a lifelong resident of Lancaster, PA. He was the son of the late Edward C. and Margaret Cover Albright.
Ed is survived by a sister, Doris Buterbaugh, Johnstown, PA, a daughter, Kim Albright Reinfried, wife of David Reinfried, Landisville, PA, a son Edward C. Albright of New Providence, grandchildren, Jason W. Greer, husband of Holly Brown Greer Mount Joy, PA, Jessica Albright Buel and the late Star Albright, a great granddaughter Hannah Rae Greer and a great grandson Logan Buel.
Ed was married for 39 years to Kathleen Brooks Albright who sadly passed away in 2016. They both enjoyed their beloved Boston Terrier companion "Bruno."
Ed was a Tool and Die machinist. Early in his career he worked for Valorbs Jewel Co. in Bird-in-Hand, PA. He furthered his career working in the research and development divisions of both DuPont and Arrow Industries, from where he retired in 2001.
Ed had been an avid hunter and outdoorsman all his life. He had traveled to Africa and Argentina participating in Big Game Safaris and bird hunting. Ed participated in many local and national tournaments around the country. He was a lifetime member of the NSCA (National Sporting Clays Association) in which he competed in Legacy Class and Super Senior Veteran Class in the past few years. He was a member of the "All American Team" for several years.
Friends are invited to attend Celebration of Life luncheon at the Lancaster Liederkranz, 722 S. Chiques Rd., Manheim, PA 17545 on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from noon 4 pm. Please omit flowers.
Memorial donations in Ed's name will kindly be accepted by USA Sporting Clays Team, Payable to: National Sporting Clays Association, Attn: Glynne Moseley, 5931 Roft Rd., San Antonio, TX 78253.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA.
A living tribute »