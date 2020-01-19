Wayne E. Smith, 82, of Manor Township, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at St. Anne's Retirement Community, with his loving wife by his side, and is now in the safe arms of Jesus. He was the husband of Shirley A. Slagel Smith, with whom he would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on May 3, 2020. He was born in Annville, son of the late Edward L. and Cornelia Mae Simmons Smith. Wayne was a senior research scientist for Armstrong World Industries for 41 years before retiring in 1997. Wayne served in the US Army National Guard. He was a member of Mountville Church of the Brethren where he served as Deacon, Board Member, Sunday School Teacher, Youth Leader, and Groundskeeper; was a Trustee for the Washington Boro Historical Society; was a former Boy Scout leader in the 50's and 60's at Mount Wilson Church, Lebanon; was an avid reader; and enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Juniata County. Wayne was a man of many hats and talents. In 2006, a big change occurred: downsizing, and health issues, plus his loss of eyesight and later Alzheimer's, slowly took over his life. God took him home on January 16, 2020.
Surviving in addition to his wife, four daughters: Wendy Lee McCall, Lancaster; Kathy Marie (David) Funk, Washington Boro; Lori Ann (late Randy) Barnett, Willow Street; and Sherri Lynn Madonna, Lancaster. Fourteen grandchildren. Eight great-grandchildren. Two Step-grandchildren. One brother: Warren (Lorraine) Smith, Mount Joy. He was preceded in death by one brother: Willard Smith and one sister: Shirley Boyer.
The Memorial Service will be held at Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay Street, Mountville, PA 17554 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Rebecca R. Fuchs, officiating. Private interment will be held in the church memorial garden. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to: The Disaster Relief Fund. c/o Mountville Church of the Brethren. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
