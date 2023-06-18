Wayne E. "Quickie" Quick, age 79 of Gordonville, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara Fields Quick for 58 years. Born in Abington, PA, he was the son of the late Edward H. and Bea Smith Quick. He attended St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Strasburg. After high school, Quickie attended the police academy and worked as a correctional officer in New Jersey. He later worked as a burner mechanic for Clean Burn and at Gap Power. He was a member of the Amwell Valley Fire Company in New Jersey, the Intercourse Fire Company and the Gap Fire Company. Quickie loved trains, Mack trucks, anything old, woodworking and making model trucks, and spending time with family and friends. He was best known for his daily golf cart rides to the Village Cafe feeding every dog along the way, and sitting on his front porch waving to everyone who passed by.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 daughters; Suzanne: wife of Bruce Rineer of Strasburg, and Laurie, wife of Sam Smucker of Paradise, his dog Sweet Potato, granddogs, Cooper and Skipper, nieces and nephews, and JB and Rachel Stoltzfus of Kinzers whom he loved like family. He was preceded in death by a brother.
Funeral service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, on Wednesday, June 21st at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Menno Fisher, Jr. will be officiating. There will also be a viewing time at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to dress casual and wear something red in Quickie's honor. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in the Larison's Corner Cemetery in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 East Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134 or St. Michael's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 40 E. Main Street, Strasburg, PA 17579. shiveryfuneralhome.com