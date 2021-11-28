Wayne E. Minnick, 54, of Midway, Kentucky passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Claude L., Sr. and Joanne May Minnick. He enjoyed bowling, cars (especially Mustangs), building model cars and his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by three daughters: Amanda L. (Benjamin) Swetland, Lancaster; Michele P. (Carlos) Ozaeta, Columbia and Destiny J. (Sadie) Morales-Kolady, Lancaster. Three grandchildren: Serenity P. Roland, Charlotte and Noah Ozaeta. Siblings: Robin (Scott) Hiltz, Lancaster; Claude "Butch" (Julie) Minnick, Columbia; Brian Minnick, Lancaster; Bruce Minnick, Columbia and Glenn (Theresa) Minnick, Williamsport.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
