Wayne E. Lapp, age 64 of Strasburg, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021. He was the husband of Jennifer Hardy Lapp with whom he celebrated 41 years of marriage on January 5th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Paul B. and Lena Glick Lapp. He was an active member of Gap Community Church where he served as an elder and in missions as part of their motorcycle outreach. He worked as the VP of Operations for Earl R. Martin, Inc. Wayne was a member of HonorBound Motorcycle Ministry, the ABATE motorcycle organization, and a former member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. In his free time, he loved riding his motorcycle, going to the cabin and deer hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren. Wayne’s love for the Lord was evident. The way he lived and served others was out of a love he had for his Savior, Jesus.
Surviving besides his wife are 4 daughters: Nikki, wife of Jared Metzler of Strasburg, Katie, wife of Andrew McMillen of Loysville, PA, Jessie, wife of David Fite of Quarryville, and Lindsay, wife of Elliot Fisher of Strasburg, 11 grandchildren: Jase, Luke, Westin, Justin, Lyda, Cody, Jett, Anna, Cheyenne, Clark, and Jovie, and a 12th grandchild due in April of 2022, and 2 sisters: Judy, wife of Edwin Kauffman of Ronks, and Rhonda Lapp of Leola.
A memorial service will take place from Linville Hill Christian School, 835 Houston Run Drive, Gap, PA, on Saturday, October 23rd at 10 a.m. with a time to greet the family following the service during the luncheon. Pastor Cody Hall will be officiating. The service will be live-streamed for those that cannot make it on the Gap Community Church Youtube page. A private interment will take place prior to the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wayne’s honor to the Chester County ABATE, “Chapter 64,”Attn: Dot Smrke, 135 Graves Road, Oxford, PA 19363, or the Parkesburg Point Youth Center, P.O. Box 731, Parkesburg, PA 19365. shiveryfuneralhome.com