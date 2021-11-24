Wayne E. Drager, 69, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Nelson B. and June (Arnold) Drager.
Wayne worked for Armstrong World Industries for 36 years. He later retired from the New Standard Corporation in Mount Joy. Wayne enjoyed hunting, motorcycles, snowmobiling, racing and going out to eat.
Wayne is survived by three children, Anette Drager, companion of Mike Greider of Mount Joy, Wayne E. Drager, Jr., husband of Jessica of Mount Joy, and Jamie S. Drager of Manheim; eight grandchildren; three sisters, Sherry L. Sload, wife of William of Marietta, Teresa J. Drager of Columbia, and Dawn E. Fries, wife of Donald of Hellam; and a brother, Brian N. Drager, husband of Sherry of Elizabethtown. He was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Drager.
A memorial service honoring Wayne’s life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received before the service at the funeral home from 1 PM to 2 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com