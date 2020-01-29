Wayne D. Winters, 83, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. Born in Martic Township, PA the son of the late A. Lewis Winters and Ella M. Douts. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Nancy J. Winters (Smith) of Lancaster, PA.
He worked for Burnham Corporation for over 35 years. Wayne is also survived by his two daughters, Patricia Reinhart of Lancaster PA, Mary Jane McGlothlin of Strasburg PA; his three grandchildren: Michael, Michelle and Brandon; his three great-grandchildren: Trevor, Gage and Viviann; along with two sisters, Esther Root and Mary Winters, both of Lancaster, PA.
Wayne was preceded in death by five siblings; brothers: Ken, Glenn, Pete, Paul Winters, sister, Anna Cromwell and two grandsons: Adam and Aaron Bender.
Service will be at the convenience of the family.
