Wayne D. Axe, 56, of Quarryville, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Lynn Christine Walton Axe. He was the son of the late Jere S. and Sara Pletcher Axe.
Wayne had currently been working at Kellogg Co., Lancaster, and had previously been employed for over 20 years at the former RR Donnelley Corp., Lancaster.
Wayne enjoyed riding his Harley and cooking. He was a member of the Riverside Club, Lancaster.
In addition to his wife Christine, he is survived by his daughter Taylor Axe; step daughters, Jessica Gura, Tabitha Hess; 5 grandchildren; siblings, Tracy Hickey (Troy), Lititz, and Jere Axe (Karen), Mountville. He was predeceased by 2 siblings, Anna Axe and Lorena Snyder.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Riverside Club, 730 E. Strawberry Street, Lancaster, PA. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
