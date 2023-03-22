Wayne Coe, 82, of Little Britain, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 17, 2023 surrounded by his family. Wayne was the son of the late Arvison Earl Coe and Minnie Lou (Bauguess) Coe. He was preceded in death (two weeks to the day) by his wife of 59 years, Patricia J. Coe.
Wayne attended Avon Grove Schools and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked for Chrysler-Newark Assembly Plant in Newark, DE, retiring in 1989 after 30 years. After retirement, Wayne worked part-time for Stoltzfus Brothers Construction for many years.
Wayne was a loving father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family and friends. A jack-of-all-trades, Wayne especially enjoyed restoring cars and was an excellent mechanic. He also enjoyed watching old western movies, football, and being outdoors fishing and hunting in Tioga County with his friend Jim Cox.
Wayne was always ready to lend a helping hand, often forsaking his own list of things to do to help others (especially his son-in-law Randy). His daughter Valerie and 3 grandchildren were the apple of his eye. He attended many baseball and basketball games over the years to support his grandkids; they meant the world to him. Wayne will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Wayne is survived by his daughter, Valerie (Randy) Keys of Quarryville and 3 grandchildren: Bryce A. Keys (Allie), Makenzie T. Keys, and Bailey A. Keys (Victoria). He is also survived by sister Helen Stamper (Independence, VA), brothers Harold Coe (Winston-Salem, NC) and Dean Coe (Galax, VA). He was also predeceased by a brother, Coy Mack Coe (Basset, VA).
A private graveside service with military honors will be held in the Little Britain Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Center for Animal Life Saving, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville.