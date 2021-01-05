Wayne B. Ranck, D.D.S., 89, of Mennonite Home, formerly of Lancaster, Ronks, and New Holland, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Born in New Holland, PA he was the son of the late Wayne and Alta (Bair) Ranck. He was the loving husband of Geraldine Iris Ranck who passed away in 2014. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, David D. Ranck; brother Rev. Park Ranck, and sisters Louise Loewen and Elizabeth (Betty) Summers.
He graduated from New Holland High School, and the University of Pennsylvania Dentistry School. Wayne was a local dentist in Lancaster for many years.
Wayne was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Lancaster. He proudly served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force.
He was a member of the Rotary Club and Lancaster Country Club. Wayne enjoyed his extensive travels around the world with his wife, attending Lancaster Barnstormer baseball games with his daughter, Deborah and her children, winters in Florida with the RV at Lake Okeechobee, and loved golfing, dining out, and going to the theatre.
Wayne is survived by his daughter, Deborah L. Gavalchik wife of Steve of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Jordan Haenel partner of Marco Callisto of NY, Justin Haenel of VT; stepdaughter, Vicki Kave wife of Brian of Lexington, VA; two stepsons, Rob Gabriel husband of Susan of Brickerville, PA, Wes Gabriel husband Carolyn of York, PA; five step grandchildren and several step great-grandchildren. He also leaves treasured nephews and nieces Steve Loewen, Julia Maclay, and Lucinda Mellinger, all of New Holland; Mike Ranck, Mary Heffelfinger, and Suzanne Summers and Linden Summers of NY, along with their respective families.
Services will be live streamed to Wayne's online obituary at www.snyderfuneralhome.com. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wayne's memory may be made to Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.