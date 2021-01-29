Wayne Allen Coleman, age 58 of Lancaster passed away January 19, 2021 at his home. He was the son of Robert and Rachel Coleman and was born in Lancaster.
He was a machinist for Vallorbs, enjoyed playing the guitar and doing home renovations.
Surviving besides his mother is his daughter, Kelly A. Signor, his brother, Robert, Jr. and his wife Joanne and his sister, Wendy Leverone.
Services will be announced at a later date. Donations are being requested to the Humane Society of Lancaster County. Condolences may be expressed at DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
