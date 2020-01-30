Wayne Alan DeVan, 68, of Landisville passed away on January 29th, 2020. He was born in Windber, PA to the late John, Jr. and Elizabeth DeVan. Wayne proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. Following his service, he attended and earned his undergraduate from Penn State University before earning his Master's Degree, with honors, from Virginia Tech. Following his education, Wayne became the Director of Public Works for Elizabethtown Boro and served in that role for 42 years until his retirement in June of 2019.
He was an avid Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was known to be an excellent craftsman with a gift for woodworking. Wayne was a faithful member and volunteer at Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church. He adored his family and treasured spending time with them, especially at Virginia Beach.
Wayne leaves behind his wife of almost 34 years, Sherri DeVan of Landisville; his daughters, Kari, wife of Douglas Prendergast of Doylestown, Mallaree DeVan of Landisville; his step son, David, husband of Michelle Turnquist of California; three grandchildren, Haelee, Emma, and Chloee; his brother, John, husband of Sally DeVan of Virginia Beach, VA; mother-in-law, Shirley Koehler of Hastings, NE; sister-in-law, Lori Koehler of Lincoln, NE; brother-in-law, Jim Bedois of Virginia Beach, VA; several nieces and nephews and a large group of family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elsie Jean Debois.
A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 308 Petersburg Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. He will be laid to rest in the church's urn garden.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Landisville/Columbia.
A living tribute »