Wayne A. Brown, 66 of Holtwood, peacefully passed away at home with his loving wife and son by his side on Sunday, March 6, 2022. He was born in Lancaster, PA to the late John and Sonya Brown. Wayne was retired from the former Powell Steel Co. as the shop supervisor.
Before his illness, you could often find him at his cabin and hunting grouse; grouse hunting was his favorite sport. In his younger years he was an avid trials motorcycle competitor and won many trophies. He loved his family, his pets and the mountains. He was such a gentle man with a beautiful heart. It was often said, "that if you couldn't get along with Wayne Brown then you couldn't get along with anyone!" He will be missed by all that knew him especially his wife, Stephanie with whom he was married for 43 years.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Stephanie and his son, Nathaniel married to Amy and 2 granddaughters, Sierra and Emma of Felton, PA. Also, a brother Shane of Quarryville and a sister Wendy Brown Baez of Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lindsay and a sister Colleen.
Services will be private and held at a later date.
