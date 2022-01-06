Warren W. Martin, 86, of Reinholds, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital after a brief illness.
He was born in Weaverland Valley the son of Henry and Lucy (Weber) Martin and was the husband of Anna G. (Hahn) Martin, who survives.
A retired farmer, Warren was a member of Cocalico Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).
Warren is survived by 2 daughters: Eileen, wife of Leonard Showalter of Singers Glen, VA, Anita H. Martin of Denver; and 9 sons: Dennis, husband of Lois (Nolt) Martin of Unionville, MO, Robert, husband of Miriam (Martin) Martin of New Germantown, Warren, husband of Susan (Hoover) Martin of Reinholds, Galen, husband of Ellen (Kurtz) Martin of Reinholds, Melvin, husband of Eva Jane (Shirk) Martin of Reinholds, Leonard, husband of Jean (Martin) Martin of Bethel, James, husband of Phebe (Burkholder) Martin of Delano, TN, Wilmer, husband of Lucille (Burkholder) Martin of Bernville, and Henry, husband of Louise (Nolt) Martin of Quarryville; 90 grandchildren; 162 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Andrew W. Martin and Henry W. Martin, both of Reinholds; 2 brothers-in-law, Titus W. Martin of Ephrata and Nevin Z. Martin of East Earl; 2 sisters-in-law, Mary Martin and Mabel Martin, both of Ephrata.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Anna H. Martin, 2 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Rufus and John, 6 sisters, Pauline, Elizabeth, Lucy, Beatrice, Anna, and Esther.
A viewing will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 9:30 AM at the Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Rd., Ephrata. Burial will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »